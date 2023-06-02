'Pessimism' by opposition on SA's energy crisis 'not shared by all' - Ramaphosa

The president said South Africans have a reason to be hopeful as government has measures in place to enable the end of load shedding.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa tried to assure Parliament that the energy crisis would eventually be a thing of the past, adding that South Africans should be more hopeful.

Responding to the Presidency Budget debate in the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday, Ramaphosa told members of Parliament (MPs) that the “pessimism” coming from the opposition benches was not shared by everyone.

Hearings in the week also saw renewed calls for a Phala Phala inquiry.

Ramaphosa agreed with members that the country was facing not just a power crisis, but also serious water challenges like the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.

He said while these matters were of serious concern, there was reason to be hopeful.

“We are confident that the measures now in place, including the massive new electricity generation capacity, will enable us to end load shedding and achieve energy security. Indeed, the pessimism emanating from the opposition benches is in the end not shared by all.”

Ramaphosa said as the Presidency, he shares the belief that more space should be created for collaboration among social partners to solve the country's pressing economic problems.