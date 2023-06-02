'No extra days, no extra money' for Mkhwebane inquiry to complete work - Dyantyi

Members of the committee are adamant that the inquiry, which has been delayed for almost two months because of issues around Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal representation, must finish before the end of next month.

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office won’t be receiving any extra days or money to complete its work.

The committee conducting the inquiry met on Friday to discuss its programme now that Mkhwebane’s legal issues seem to have been resolved after getting new lawyers.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been calling for the conclusion of the inquiry, which started almost a year ago in July last year.

Committee chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, said that any further delays would not be in the best interests of the public and they only had 22 days.

"We’re still operating within those 22 days in which we need to conclude our work. There are no extra days, there’s no extra money... everything else will have to be done within those limited resources."

He also addressed allegations that he and other African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MPs) received bribes.

"There are always platforms, whether it’s the court and if there are serious allegations of corrupt activities and criminality, there are platforms where those things must be sent to, whether it’s laying charges."

The committee resolved to continue hearing more evidence from Mkhwebane from next week.

