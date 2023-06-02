New maintenance contractors 'hit the ground running', says Joburg City Power

Johannesburg residents were concerned that after some of the power utility’s workers' contracts ended, City Power would not be able to do repair and maintenance work timely.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power moved to assure residents that there was no crisis with the end of contracts for some workers, including repair teams.

Residents contacted Eyewitness News, saying they were concerned that with the current outages, repair work would not be done.

However, City Power's Isaac Mangena said while some contracts came to an end, new contractors began working on Thursday.

"We on boarded new contractors and our residents should know that there is no crisis as predicted by some of the residents and even some of the leaders in the City of Johannesburg. The new team started on [1 June] and have already hit the ground running".

He said the new contractors were skilled and replaced those who were sometimes responsible for shoddy work.

“Some of the previous workers were not credited by industry bodies to do certain work on our network, which was a loophole that needed to be closed. The new workers are skilled and are qualified by the Construction Industry Development Board [CIDB]… which should reduce the amount of time we spend on outages."