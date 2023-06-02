Money to fix Rooiwal water treatment plant won't be stolen again, assures Brink

The wastewater treatment plant is at the centre of the water contamination crisis in the area of Hammanskraal, where cholera has claimed the lives of at least 24 people.

JOHANNESBURG -Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink has assured residents that money to fix the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant won’t be stolen again.

Brink said compromised persons or companies would not be awarded tenders in the R4-billion upgrades to the Rooiwal plant.

The municipality along with the national government has formed a technical committee that will look into raising funds for the refurbishment of the faulty plant.

Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Executive Mayor, said Edwin Sodi CEO of Blackwater Consulting is implicated in the 2019 irregular R250million+ tender to upgrade the Rooiwal plant.



Brink said DBSA will be the implementing agent this time around. TCG pic.twitter.com/QLOB55KIpe ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 1, 2023

Brink said the R250-million plus tender that the municipality irregularly awarded to questionable companies in 2019 delayed the progress of fixing the treatment plant.

“And of course, we must make sure that public money is spent in a way that is cost-effective. Whoever spends that money and of course no person or company implicated in state capture is allowed to come close to this money or to derail this project.”

