Maponya Mall management trying to establish cause of recent violence at centre

Vehicles belonging to some e-hailing drivers were torched and damaged on Thursday night by unknown attackers.

JOHANNESBURG - The management of Maponya Mall in Soweto is meeting with different partners to establish the cause of violence that occurred at the shopping centre.

Vehicles belonging to some e-hailing drivers were torched and damaged on Thursday night by unknown attackers.

READ: Public transport drivers urged to follow right channels when resolving disputes

While police have not confirmed the characters involved in the violence, the mall management said there was an altercation between taxi drivers, meter taxis, and other e-hailing services within the vicinity of its premises.

No fatalities were reported but one person believed to be an e-hailing operator was wounded.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has condemned the violence that erupted outside Soweto’s Maponya Mall on Thursday night, labelling it “barbaric”.

The MEC described the violence as “senseless,” and “unacceptable” and she said it “must be dealt with harshly”.

She said that government would not be deterred from its task of building an integrated and modernised public transport system by people who used intimidation and violence.

MEC Diale-Tlabela called on the police to work around the clock to bring to book those responsible, insisting they must face the full might of the law.

In the meantime, she’s wished those who were injured a speedy recovery.