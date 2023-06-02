Maponya Mall e-hailing attack: Saps probing attempted murder, property damage

On Thursday night, taxi drivers allegedly attacked e-hailing operators at an Uber pick-up and drop-zone near the Soweto mall's main entrance, torching three vehicles and assaulting their owners.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property, following alleged clashes between taxi drivers and e-hailing operators at Maponya Mall in Soweto.

At least three vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators were torched and the owners were assaulted on Thursday night.

Officers said one driver was shot and wounded during the attack at an e-hailing pick-up and drop-off zone, near the shopping centre's main entrance.

“All three victims were taken to a local hospital. Four more vehicles were also damaged,” said the police's Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

“At this stage, the police cannot confirm the identity of the victims and whether they are indeed e-hailing drivers, pending an investigation.”

She said officers were collecting evidence to establish details of the attack.

“No suspects are arrested, as yet. The police maintain a presence in that area to ensure stability and safety for the commuters.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Transport MEC, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, called on public transport operators to follow the prescribed channels to resolve their disputes.

The MEC’s spokesperson, Lesiba Mpya, said: “This comes against a backdrop where strides have been made to root out violence in the public transport sector following the 2019 Gauteng Taxi Summit.

"In line with the recommendations of the Taxi Violence Commission, where it would have been said that alternative dispute resolution mechanisms be found to actually put government at the centre and ensure that there's stability and harmony in the public sector industry.”