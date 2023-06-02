Management won't allow unregistered e-hailing drivers at Maponya Mall

On Thursday night, at least three people were injured when unknown men started attacking e-hailing drivers at the mall.

JOHANNESBURG - Maponya Mall management has taken a stance to keep drivers not registered to any e-hailing service or affiliation out of the mall following violent attacks.

On Thursday night, at least three people were injured when unknown men started attacking e-hailing drivers.

It's understood that one of those attacks was a civilian, who was mistaken for a driver.

READ MORE:

• Public transport drivers urged to follow right channels when resolving disputes

• Soweto United e-Hailing Association says Maponya Mall violence acts of crime

• Maponya Mall e-hailing attack: SAPS probing attempted murder, property damage

• WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property and attempted murder and no arrests have been made.

While it was initially alleged that taxi drivers were behind the attacks at Maponya Mall on Thursday night, Johannesburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene said the meeting he had with e-hailing drivers and the Soweto Taxi Service (STS) representatives had proven that this was not the case.

"One of the victims whose car was burned told us in the meeting that when he was attacked there was no mention of any taxi association. So STS has committed that they have fought mall destruction during that time and they have operated with e-hailing for a long time."

However, a grouping of unregistered drivers called Amaphela, which means cockroaches in isiZulu, have been identified as part of the safety concerns at the mall.

Soweto Parliament’s Nhlanhla Lux said this too was discussed in the meeting.

"We are not going to have anyone operating without authorisation and without falling under an association of some sort because that helps us hold whoever accountable."

Maponya Mall management has promised to beef up security, adding an overnight shift to patrol.