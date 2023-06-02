Makwarela tells court he wants to travel SA without seeking police permission

Fraud-accused former Tshwane mayor, Murunwa Makwarela, an appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, where he submitted an application to have some of his bail conditions amended.

JOHANNESBURG - Fraud-accused former Tshwane mayor, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, said he wanted to travel countrywide without seeking permission from the police.

Makwarela made an appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, where he submitted an application to have some of his bail conditions amended.

Dr Murunwa Makwarela, former Tshwane Mayor, is back at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.



He is making an application for the relaxation of his bail conditions. State intends to oppose.



Makwarela is being represented by advocate Justice Mnisi. TCG pic.twitter.com/gGaLaqQ2mF ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 2, 2023

Makwarela faces two counts of fraud, with the first one dealing with his failure to disclose his insolvency status which would have prohibited him from holding public office.

The second is in relation to his submitting a fake court rehabilitation notice to the council in order to keep his job as mayor.

In the 14 months when Makwarela was employed as first a PR councillor, Speaker and then mayor of Tshwane Municipality, he earned over R14 million.

His legal representative, Advocate Justice Mnisi, said that Makwarela was unemployed and was no longer in politics.

He said Makwarela’s source of income was now through his consultancy work as an agricultural expert and his church duties as an ordained pastor and bishop.

"I also point out that I would need money to fund my legal challenges in this court and other platforms, therefore I cannot afford not to generate an income whenever I see an opportunity."

Senior State prosecutor, Willem van Zyl, said he intended opposing Makwarela’s application.