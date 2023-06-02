Makwarela struggling with duties as a pastor under bail conditions, court told

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela made his fifth appearance at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday morning where he made an application to have his bail conditions relaxed.

JOHANNESBURG - Criminally charged former Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela said that his bail conditions had made it difficult for him to carry out his duties as a pastor.

Dr Murunwa Makwarela, former Tshwane Mayor, is back at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.



He is making an application for the relaxation of his bail conditions. State intends to oppose.



He is charged with two counts of fraud, one relating to his failure to disclose his insolvency status and the other for submitting a fake rehabilitation letter to council.

Makwarela’s lawyer, Advocate Justice Mnisi, said that his client had been struggling to get permission from the investigating officer when he needed to travel outside Gauteng.

In an affidavit that was read to court by Mnisi, Makwarela said the court should take into consideration his rights and responsibilities as an ordained pastor and bishop.

“The essence of this arrangement is that since my resignation from politics, I am also involved actively in church activities where I am expected to first pray and provide counselling for the sick and troubled members of the church and secondly perform burial rights for those who have passed on.”