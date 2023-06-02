Hammanskraal water crisis: 2024 elections won't hamper Mchunu & Brink's efforts

A technical committee - comprising officials from both the Water Department and the City of Tshwane - has been set up to oversee the three-year Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant revamp to the tune of R4 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Senior African National Congress (ANC) member and Minister for Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu said the 2024 general elections won’t have any effect on government’s plans to resolve the Hammanskraal water crisis.

Over the past month, Mchunu met several times with City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink on how their departments can work together to resolve the water issue in Hammanskraal.

A technical committee - comprising officials from both the Water Department and municipality - has been set up to oversee the three-year Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant revamp to the tune of R4 billion.

Mchunu said his department was planning on having similar partnerships with other water troubled municipalities regardless of the political leadership.

"And it offers us great lessons in terms of how we should approach things in future, and indeed the future looks tougher in Water and Sanitation than we have seen before and, therefore, in order for us to move faster and catch up with the deficits that we are seeing and foreseeing, we need this kind of spirit."

Brink said measures were put in place for the committee to continue its work regardless of the political leadership in either department.

“And obviously, journalists will hold my successor and the minister's successor, whoever succeeds wherever, to account for this commitment. This is not an ideological project or plan; he is an ANC minister, and I am a coalition mayor and within the different political differences between us, we have now found an agreement that this is the best solution, and I think this is now about implementation.”

Read:

- ANC's Mbalula blames cholera outbreak on Tshwane’s political instability

- Health Dept also testing food supplies in cholera-hit areas

- Tshwane municipality says it needs external funding to complete Rooiwal project

- Complete upgrades to Rooiwal wastewater plant to cost R4bn – DWS

- Govt turns to DBSA to oversee procurement process for Rooiwal upgrades