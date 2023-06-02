Fulgence Kayishema's lawyer not sure where he will be extradited to

Kayishema is believed to be one of the most wanted remaining fugitives of the Rwandan genocide. He's accused of ordering the killing of 2,000 people hiding inside a church.

CAPE TOWN - The lawyer for the Rwandan national accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide said that he was not sure where his client would be extradited to.

On Friday morning, the 62-year-old Fulgence Kayishema appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

The case has been postponed to next Friday for the State to add more charges.

Kayishema's lawyer, Advocate Juan Smuts, said that he was waiting on an extradition request letter from Interpol.

Fulgence Kayishema's been on the run for more than two decades after he was charged by the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in 2001 for crimes against humanity.

In South Africa, he's facing five charges, including two of fraud and one of contravention of the Immigration Act.

Smuts said they had not decided whether to apply for bail.

"Once we've got clarity on the charge sheet or the charges, I'll be able to make that informed decision. But the State has already indicated to me that any possible bail application as envisaged will be opposed."

Smuts said that his client was in good spirits.