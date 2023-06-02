Fulgence Kayishema's arrest a case of mistaken identity, says family

Fulgence Kayishema was arrested at a farm in Paarl last week. He is believed to be one of the most wanted remaining fugitives of the Rwandan genocide.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a Rwandan national accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide in the central African country believe his arrest is a case of mistaken identity.

Sixty-two-year-old Fulgence Kayishema appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrate's court on Friday morning.

This follows his arrest at a farm in Paarl last week.

His case has been postponed to next Friday for the State to add more charges.

[PICTURES]



The case against a Rwandan national accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda has been postponed until next Friday for the state to add more charges. 62 yr old Fulgence Kayishema appeared briefly in the Cape Town magistrates court today @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/CXZQV7xtPX ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 2, 2023

Kayishema is facing five charges, including two of fraud and one of the contravention of the Immigration Act.

Fulgence Kayishema is believed to be one of the most wanted remaining fugitives of the Rwandan genocide.

He's accused of ordering the killing of 2,000 people hiding inside a church.

However, speaking to reporters outside court, family friend Joseph Habinshuti, claims the police got the wrong person.

"Because when the world media heard about the big fish, as they name him, they think it was someone important, but, unfortunately, it happened that he shared the same surname with the one who was the premier of Kibuye, who's also Kayishema."

Habinshuti described Kayishema as a peaceful family man.