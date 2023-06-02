Fraud-accused Makwarela wants court to allow him access to witness in case

As part of his bail conditions, former Tshwane mayor, Murunwa Makwarela, is not allowed to speak to Lisl Loubser, the curator involved in his sequestration.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Tshwane mayor, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, wants the court to lift a condition that prevents him from speaking to one of the potential witnesses in his fraud case.

Makwarela made his fifth appearance at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday morning where he submitted an application to have his bail conditions relaxed.

He is charged with two counts of fraud, one relating to his failure to disclose his insolvency status and the other for submitting a fake rehabilitation letter to the council.

However, Makwarela said Loubser was crucial to his defence strategy and his legal team needed access to her.

In a court affidavit that was read into the record by his lawyer, Advocate Justice Mnisi, Makwarela that said Loubser had been a trustee of his estate since 2016.

"My attorney of record also needs unlimited access to contact Miss Loubser in the event that they need to interview her or her access to certain information in her possession. It could be a confirmatory affidavit."

During his bail application, Makwarela told the court that he intended on pleading not guilty to both his fraud charges.