DoH urges public to seek medical attention should cholera symptoms appear

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health has urged residents to seek medical help as soon as they experience symptoms of cholera as the disease continued to spread across the country.

One more person died from the bacterial disease in Mpumalanga on Thursday, bringing the national death toll to 25.

The department said the 73-year-old woman died at a hospital in the province, bordering the north of Pretoria community of Hammanskraal, where most of the deaths were recorded so far.

While officials continued to trace the source of the outbreak, the department urged the public to also prioritise proper hygiene to reduce the spread of the waterborne disease.

The Health Department added that it was investigating the travel history of the latest victim.

"Mmametlhake is just at the border between Gauteng and Mpumalanga, especially around the Hammanskraal area. Hence, I’m saying we can’t rule out the possibility,” said department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

"So, we are still trying to get as much information about the travel history of the patient so that we can be able to try to create a link between that case and the cases in Hammanskraal."