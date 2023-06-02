'Crime on the rise': Police lauded for swift action in deadly Westville shootout

Three armed robbers were shot and killed by police during a shootout in the suburb of Westville, in Durban on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Three armed robbers have been shot and killed by police during a shootout in the suburb of Westville, Durban.

A brazen daylight robbery saw the leafy and quiet suburb of Dawncliffe in Westville being cast into chaos on Friday morning as a high-speed vehicle chase led to a bloody shootout between police and three armed men.

The men were cornered by police on a residential road after they allegedly robbed a person who had withdrawn cash from an ATM at a shopping complex.

The suspects then allegedly opened fire on police.

Three armed robbers have been shot and killed by police in #Westville, #Durban. Police say the men robbed a person at a shopping complex who had just withdrawn money from an ATM. Police spotted their getaway vehicle and cornered them before a shootout ensued. pic.twitter.com/zPIjoryTps ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 2, 2023

"Reports indicate that the victim had withdrawn an undisclosed amount of money from a bank when he was accosted by armed suspects who robbed him of the money and fled the scene in two getaway vehicles," said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

Westville CPF chairperson Asad Pillay commended police for their swift action.

He said crime in the area was on the rise.

"Unfortunately, crime is on the rise in Westville. Armed robberies of business and residents are soaring, along with hijackings, as well as robberies of persons on the road. We need far more effort to stop criminals."

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will investigate the shooting.