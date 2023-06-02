Court orders Stork to rectify misleading labelling

Judge Nathan Ponnan said although the words ‘modified butter’ appear on the labelling, they are 'virtually invisible', which is likely to mislead consumers into thinking it’s real butter.

JOHANNESBURG - The company producing Stork-modified butter has seven days to comply with a court order after facing a beating in court this week.

This follows a 2021 ruling by the Pretoria High Court calling on the holding company Siqalo Foods to rectify misleading labelling on Stork Butter Spread.

Stork is a modified butter made with plant oils and other ingredients. However, the word ‘butter’ features so prominently on the labelling that the High Court found it is likely to mislead consumers into thinking it’s real butter.

Siqalo earlier approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn the order, however, their hopes were dashed on Wednesday when the case was dismissed.

In dismissing Siqalo’s appeal, Judge Nathan Ponnan, who penned the SCA’s ruling said the word ‘butter’ “is undeniably the dominant feature on Stork’s product label”.

This is on the back of a case brought by Clover, the manufacturer of Butro, another modified butter.

Judge Ponnan added that although the words ‘modified butter’ appear on the labelling, they are “virtually invisible”.

As a result, he’s said, it’s “inescapable” that the labelling “is likely to convey or create a false or misleading impression.”

Stork now has seven days to remove the misleading labels from its products.