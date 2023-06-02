Child Protection Week: Over 100 kids at Red Cross hospital are victims of abuse

With the theme of “Let us Protect Children during COVID-19 and Beyond”, Child Protection Week is marked to ensure that young people and children are protected from abuse, violation neglection and exploitation.

CAPE TOWN - A total of 183 children have been treated by the Child Protection Services (CPS) at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital since the start of the year.

The children at the facility receive different forms of care due to abuse. Furthermore, over 100 of the children are victims of abuse and neglect.

At the same time, 40% of the children treated at the hospital are aged between one and five.

Western Cape Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo visited the hospital on Child Protection Day on Thursday.

The day allowed the staff at the facility to point out operations that were under pressure due to an increased substance abuse caseload and poverty issues.

The facility has, however, implemented a Child Protection Improvement Project to ensure that their services remain impactful.

It includes the training of all hospital staff to raise awareness and improve skills needed for assessing and managing abuse.

Mbombo said everyone had a role to play in child protection.

"The most important thing is about how to be able to break the cycle because they even presented some. For example, a nine-year-old who came up with burns, and it was like he burned himself only to find that it had to do also with the parents. The whole issue of the social ills."

