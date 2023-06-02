ActionSA confirms Nkululeko Mbundu’s resignation as Joburg councillor

In a statement, the party said Mbundu resigned from the council following three months of consultations with the leaders of the party.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA confirmed the resignation of one of its councillors in the City of Johannesburg, Nkululeko Mbundu.

In a statement released on Thursday, the party said Mbundu resigned from the council following three months of consultations with the leaders of the party.

He, however, remains a member of ActionSA.

He was appointed as the MMC for Economic Development in the city and had also been serving as a councillor for the last 18 months.

The party thanked him for his contribution to the city and wished him well in his future endeavours.