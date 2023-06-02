Go

3 suspected robbers killed in shootout with Durban police

The suspects are believed to have committed an armed robbery at a shopping complex in Westville, west of Durban, before fleeing in a getaway vehicle.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
02 June 2023 16:11

JOHANNESBURG - Three suspected armed robbers have been fatally wounded following a shootout with police in Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshuida said that police spotted the vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued.

"Realising they were cornered, the suspects started firing at the police and a shootout ensued. Three suspects were fatally wounded during the shootout and no police officer was injured. The IPID has been summoned for further investigations."

