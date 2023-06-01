WC police say they've noted an increase in crimes during power cuts

During a media briefing on Wednesday, provincial police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, said that the issue was high on their priority list.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said that they too had seen an increase in crimes in several communities during load shedding.

The latest crime stats have shown that Delft recorded the highest amount of crime during power cuts.

"These are the things that we'll be working on, hoping with the money that we've now been given for the CPFs to now have torches and neighbourhood watches in the areas where they are patrolling. That's going to be assisting us a lot because we are now going to be looking at the assistance of the CPFs in terms of getting tools, resources that they would use to assist the police."

Premier Alan Winde added that there was enough anecdotal evidence to show that criminals were taking advantage of load shedding.

"It's something that we're asking ourselves at the same time so we can start to have a look at the impact of load shedding on crime, also identify the highest police station precincts that have the volumes of crime during load shedding and then what do we do about it. Do we inform neighbourhood watches 20 minutes before load shedding starts?"