Water Dept set to release report on state of drinking water quality in SA

The results of the interim Blue Drop watch report will come amid a cholera outbreak in the country that has claimed at least 24 lives.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is set to release a report on the state of drinking water quality in the country.

Department Minister Senzo Mchunu is expected to present the interim Blue Drop water report on Thursday.

This comes amid a cholera outbreak in the country, with hundreds of confirmed cases and at least 24 deaths.

DWS uses the Blue Drop Certification Programme to measure all aspects of safe water provision in South Africa.

The results from the programme allow DWS and water service authorities to identify areas of concern and form interventions.

Water supply sources are tested at microbiological, aesthetic, chemical, and physical parameters to ensure they do not pose a risk to human health over a lifetime of consumption.

In 2022’s Blue Drop water report, at least 34% of the country’s 1,186 water supply systems scored in the high to critical risk category.

In Gauteng, only the Emfuleni municipality was in the critical risk category, but cholera deaths in Hammanskraal show there are new problems.