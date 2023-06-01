Tshwane's Brink praised for working with DWS to solve Hammanskraal water crisis

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu said this was a marked difference from previous mayors in the capital city who refused to work with the national government in solving the problem.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink has been applauded for putting politics aside and resolving the Hammanskraal water crisis.

Mchunu said that with political dynamics changing, partnerships between inter-governmental departments was necessary.

“We welcome this new development and this spirit. It is the kind of spirit that even the United Nations are calling for that we need cooperation in water in both management of water resources and in management of water services.”

Brink said the city was on a mission to raise R4 billion for upgrades to the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.

“Funding the rest of the project is going to require this cooperation, that is why we are starting a technical committee with National Treasury, who are going to advise us how to source additional funding. So no, the money isn't in the bank for the full upgrades but the fact that we have got Treasury, we have Water and Sanitation we have DBSA on board with this partnership hopefully gives us credibility.”

On Wednesday, the Tshwane African National Congress council voted with the DA coalition to pass the 2023/24 financial budget, which includes R450 million toward fixing the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.