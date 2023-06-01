Tshwane EMS urges residents to use alternative numbers as emergency line down

Tshwane Emergency Services said calls coming to their 107-emergency number had not been connecting since Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Emergency Services (EMS) said all calls coming into its 107 emergency number had not been connecting to its switchboard since late on Wednesday.

The city has been on high alert since the cholera outbreak flared up in its northern region in recent weeks.

It said for now, patients in life-threatening situations can call alternative numbers until the line is restored.

“The services providers have been notified and technicians are working on resolving the problem. Please call the following alternative numbers to report a fire or life-threatening emergency 083 232 5398 or 082 879 1191," said EMS' Charles Mabaso.