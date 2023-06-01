Stage 6 power cuts to return from 4PM on Thursday

Eskom crisis communication manager Menzi Mngomezulu said that the utility would publish another update if there are any significant changes.

CAPE TOWN - Stage 6 load shedding returns at 4PM on Thursday afternoon.

This will continue until 5AM on Friday morning.

Thereafter, varying stages of load shedding will be implemented over the weekend.

Eskom crisis communication manager Menzi Mngomezulu: "Breakdowns are currently at 17,863 megawatts of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is sitting at 2,437 megawatts."

"Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Kendall and Tutuka power stations were returned to service. In the same period, a generating unit each at Duvha and Arnot power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns."