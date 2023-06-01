SPCA notes a rise in illegal animal hunting in the Free State

The SPCA said that it has received a number of different reports of domestic and wild animals being hunted for sport in the past month.

JOHANNESBURG - Bloemfontein pet owners have been advised to keep a close eye on their animals, with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) noting a rise in illegal animal hunting in the province.

The SPCA said that it has received a number of different reports of domestic and wild animals being hunted for sport in the past month.

It said that so far, three different case dockets had been opened after the carcasses of springbok, rabbits and small dogs were left in open land.

The Bloemfontein SPCA said that animal hunting remained an illegal activity and there could be no justifiable explanation for the number of animal carcasses that have been left deserted around the Free State.

It said the carcasses were found in the magisterial districts of Soutpan, Marquard and Excelsior, which contravened the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.

The organisation said 11 suspects were facing possible charges.

Illegal hunting dogs and various weapons were used to kill the animals.