Ramaphosa: People can get by without electricity but not without water

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government would now be embarking on a programme to reform the water sector, which has now come under the spotlight like the ongoing power crisis.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that while South Africans could get by without electricity, they could not survive without water.

Ramaphosa was responding to the debate on his budget vote in the National Assembly, touching on issues around electricity and the economy.

On Wednesday, opposition MPs debated Ramaphosa’s Presidency budget, raising a number of issues from load shedding to the country’s water challenges.

The debate came as authorities grapple with a cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.

Ramaphosa agreed that water must be prioritised like electricity.

"And we place this foremost among our most pressing tasks. And as you correctly said, yes as much as we don’t like to say it, people can get by without electricity, and I didn’t say it, but they cannot get by without water."

Ramaphosa has also called for more optimism, saying that load shedding would be resolved.

"If one considers the work that is being done and the progress that is being made, as outlined yesterday by Minister Ramokgopa, we have solid ground for hope."

He also touched on business confidence, saying that major companies had welcomed government’s interventions to address energy security.