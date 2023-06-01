Ramaphosa assures MPs that state capture recommendations being implemented

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured MPs that recommendations following investigations into state capture and the State Security Agency were being implemented.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured MPs that recommendations following investigations into state capture and the State Security Agency were being implemented.

Ramaphosa was on Thursday responding to the debate into the Presidency's budget tabled on Wednesday.

He said recommendations of a high-level panel that probed the State Security Agency were also guiding the transformation of the state security architecture.

"Our law enforcement agencies and security services are implementing the recommendations of the expert panel into the 2021 July unrest."

Ramaphosa added that state capture recommendations were also being prioritised.

"We are implementing the many varying recommendations of the state capture commission. This work is crucial for the national effort to eradicate corruption and ensure that state capture is never allowed to occur again."