Police, NPA refute claims Magudumana was unlawfully arrested

JOHANNESBURG - Police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have refuted claims by Dr Nandipha Magudumana that their conduct was unlawful in effecting her arrest and deportation from Tanzania.

Magudumana is challenging her arrest with an urgent application that seeks to have her released from custody.

The matter was heard in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Magudumana was arrested alongside convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester in Arusha, Tanzania, in May.

Advocate Niel Snellenburg, representing the NPA and police dismissed claims that Magudumana’s arrest and deportation from Tanzania was unlawful.

Snellenburg was responding to Magudumana’s attorney, advocate Anton Katz, who had earlier argued that her deportation was invalid as it was a “disguised extradition.”

Katz's argument could potentially render the entire process of Magudumana’s deportation as invalid, ultimately spelling trouble for the state if the judge agrees.

But Snellenburg believes the interest of justice outweighs Magudumana’s argument.

“It is in the interest of the victims of the offenses, of which the applicant will be charged, as well as the interest of the public to see justice done. Those interests weigh very heavily against the relief other than the declaration of humility.”

Home Affairs’ representatives were also expected to plead their case.