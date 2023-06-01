PCC warns against extending lifespans of coal-fired power plants

The Presidential Climate Commission has submitted its recommendations to President Cyril Ramaphosa on how to improve the electricity system and ensure a just energy transition.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidential Climate Commission has called on the government to extinguish plans to drastically extend the life of coal plants in the country.

The list includes proposals on how to limit carbon emissions while dealing with the immediate electricity crisis.

This follows a year-long consultation process with business, labour and civil society in parts of the country.

The latest recommendations made by the Presidential Climate Commission form part of a series of reports that focus on a stable, cost-effective and climate-friendly electricity system.

The commission said a review of the Integrated Resource Plan, which details long-term electricity demand and supply factors should take these recommendations into account.

The report said the blueprint should include 50 to 60 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030.

The commission added that there should be no new coal power plants and that gas-fired plants should be kept to a minimum and used only during peak demand.

"As a matter of principle, we cannot allow decommissioning of coal plants into a vacuum. The onus is on us to have built the alternative power and created alternative employment opportunities by then. Failure to roll out renewables will lead to further extension of coal plants, with consequences for costs and reliability. Given the aging existing infrastructure, we cannot afford to miss rollout targets," said the commission's Lebogang Mulaisi.

Other recommendations are reforms in the electricity pricing model, making it easier for Eskom to recover costs.