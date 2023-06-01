Mitchells Plain crash: Driver's family seeks forgiveness from victims' families

Five schoolchildren died while being transported to school on Tuesday morning. It’s understood that the driver lost control of the bakkie, and the vehicle rolled multiple times.

CAPE TOWN - The family of the driver involved in a tragic accident in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town has asked for forgiveness from the families of the deceased.

Some family members of the deceased children in the public gallery, burst into tears as the driver of the bakkie that was involved in the accident that killed 5 school children in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday, emerged from the holding cells into the dock @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/Zop19BNZwl ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 1, 2023

It’s understood that the driver did not have a permit to transport learners. The group’s spokesperson Isaac Ndzuzo says most of them don’t have the permits and calling on government to help them obtain the permits. pic.twitter.com/MoD5LjvMcI ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 1, 2023

Two injured children were rushed to hospital and one of them is understood to still be in ICU.

The 56-year-old driver made his first appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

It also emerged in court that the accused has a previous rape conviction dating back to 1992.

Family members of the accused and the deceased inside the court burst into tears as Mninikhaya Mvuli emerged from the holding cells into the dock.

He’s facing five counts of culpable homicide and one count of reckless driving.

Speaking to the media outside court, the accused’s niece, Phumeza Mvuli, said they were also distraught as they also lost a child in the accident.

"I’m very sad because my uncle is a very calm person. He’s a pastor and a very well-respected man in the community. What happened is a shock to us and it’s very painful because we also lost a child in this."

The case has been postponed to next week Monday for a bail application.