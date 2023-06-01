‘Mickey Mouse’ CEO musical chairs to blame for poorly-run GP Health: Makgoba

The outgoing health ombudsman said that from the over 10,000 complaints about the country's healthcare system that he investigated across his 7-year-long term, more than half came from Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba described the selection criteria for management at hospitals and clinics in Gauteng as 'comical'.

Makgoba made the comments at a media briefing in Tshwane on Wednesday on the final day of his seven-year term in office.

Makgoba spent his term probing over 10,000 complaints about the country's healthcare system.

More than 50% of the complaints were in Gauteng.

READ MORE:

Makgoba believes the poor service delivery at health facilities in the province could, in part, be blamed on the quality of CEOs at the helm.

"It is upon them that the MEC [of Health] and the Premier depend on to deliver health services. Now if you have Mickey Mouse CEOs running the hospitals in the showcased province, you have your best province run by Mickey [Mice]. What do you expect?"

He said Gauteng could learn from Limpopo.

"There is stability about the leadership in Limpopo that we don't have here. Here, they change CEOs [often]… There is a problem in Gauteng, and I think they should be very careful about that."