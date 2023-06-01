Magudumana's deportation from Tanzania a disguised extradition, says her lawyer

Magudumana has roped in renowned international law advocate Anton Katz to deal with her urgent application in declaring her arrest and deportation unlawful.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Dr Nandipha Magudumana has roped in renowned international law advocate Anton Katz to deal with her urgent application in declaring her arrest and deportation unlawful.

Katz appeared before the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Thursday, where he was arguing strongly against the aspect of Magudumana's deportation.

Magudumana is alleged to be the main accomplice in the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester.

She was arrested with Bester and a Mozambican counterpart in Arusha, Tanzania in May.

READ MORE:

Katz described Magudumana’s deportation as a disguised extradition.

He claimed police and Home Affairs officials flouted protocols in bringing Magudumana back to South Africa under international law, as well as the constitutional law of South Africa.

“This [flies] in the face of every single deportation extradition doctrine throughout the world and through centuries, and centuries.

"South Africa will decide whether to send an extradition request, depending on what Tanzanians tell us and if the Tanzanians tell us that we’ll hand over her without an extradition [okay]... if they say we've got to bring an extradition request, we bring an extradition request.”

Katz based his argument on a 2001 Constitutional Court judgment that clarified the difference between extradition and deportation.