Magudumana's bid to challenge her 'unlawful' arrest back in court

Nandipha Magudumana was arrested alongside convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester as well as a Mozambican counterpart in Arusha, Tanzania, last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The urgent application brought by Dr Nandipha Magudumana to declare her arrest and deportation from Tanzania unlawful will on Thursday morning resume in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein.

She stands accused of assisting Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

However, she is challenging her arrest - claiming South African officials flouted procedures when they brought her back to the country.

Magudumana has hit back at government officials involved in her deportation from Tanzania.

In her replying affidavit filed in the Free State High Court on Tuesday, Magudumana pokes holes in the State’s version of events.

Magudumana claims police, Home Affairs and National Prosecuting Authority officials colluded in what she deems as a “disguised extradition”.

Referencing the Constitution and the South African Development Community Extradition protocol, she claims that disguised extraditions in the form of deportations are unlawful.

She goes on to point out statements made by government officials on public record that are in contradiction to what was presented in their answering affidavits.

But despite her well-constructed reply, the decision on whether she will be released from custody will ultimately lie with the judge presiding over the matter.

