Macassar becoming a hotspot for dumping bodies, says ward councillor

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town ward councillor says that Macassar is becoming a hotspot for dumping bodies as residents continue to struggle with prolonged power cuts.

Peter Helfrich last month wrote to the president pleading for intervention as he described ward 109 as one of the darkest places to live in South Africa.

He said that amid escalated load shedding this year, the community has been plagued by power outages caused by failing Eskom infrastructure and the utility's failure to protect infrastructure from vandals.

According to the councillor, the only cable supplying the ward with power has also failed several times over the last 12 months, leaving residents in darkness sometimes for days on end.

Helfrich said that criminals were thriving in the dark as Macassar's power crisis persists and the local police station remains under-resourced.

He said that several bodies had been found dumped in Macassar and the latest incidents happened this past weekend.

On Saturday, a fisherman discovered the body of a woman suspected to be in her thirties floating in shallow water at Macassar Beach.

Helfrich said that the following day, a man's body was found among bushes along Macassar Road.

"It will be amiss of me not to point out that these incidents seem to take place while we are experiencing load shedding and these extended power outages."

Helfrich said that fed-up and fearful residents were demanding urgent action.