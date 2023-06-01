Load shedding: Power grid collapse 'highly improbable', says Ramokgopa

The Minister of Electricity warned that higher stages of load shedding were likely in winter if government interventions failed, but ‘multiple safeguards’ were shielding the country from a total gird collapse.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said higher stages of load shedding don't mean a grid collapse is imminent.

In fact, Ramokgopa said this was highly improbable.

Delivering his maiden speech during the budget vote of The Presidency in Parliament on Wednesday, he outlined his action plan to increase the country’s energy supply in the short term.

READ MORE:

Echoing the president, Ramokgopa warned of increased load shedding this winter.

“The winter outlook indicates an increased risk of supply shortfall against expected demands.”

He said the worst-case scenario would be load shedding intensifying to higher stages if government’s interventions failed.

“A national black out or grid collapse remains highly improbable as multiple safeguards are in place to ensure it does not occur.”

Ramokgopa said the interventions government was exploring included importing power from Lesotho and Namibia.

Powerships could also spare the country two stages of load shedding, he said.