Judgment in Magudumana arrest matter to be heard on Monday

Dr Nandipha Magudumana is challenging her arrest with an urgent application that seeks to have her released from custody.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment on whether the arrest and deportation of Dr Nandipha Magudumana was unlawful will be delivered on Monday.

The matter was heard in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Magudumana was arrested alongside convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, in Arusha, Tanzania, last month.

Judge Phillip Loubser will have a lot to consider before delivering judgment on whether Magudumana is to remain in custody or be released.

Magudumana’s attorney, Anton Katz, argued that the manner in which she was brought back to South Africa from Tanzania was unlawful.

“When there is a deportation, which has the effect of a disguised extradition, that is unlawful in international law and certainly the South African Constitution.”

But the State clapped back.

Representing Home Affairs, Advocate Petrus Zietsman, provided evidence, in the form of documentation from the Tanzanian government, which proves Tanzania initiated the process for the removal of Magudumana and Bester from their country.

"The decision to deport was all made by Tanzanian authorities."

The matter was postponed to Monday for judgment.

Advocate Petrus Joubert Zietsman, representing Home Affairs, says the decision to deport #Magudumana back to SA was taken by Tanzanian authorities. He says Magudumana and #Bester were taken from #Arusha to the airport where the handover to SA officials was done.