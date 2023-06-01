'Heard it from the media': Magashule on guilty verdict, ANC claims otherwise

The party said a sheriff of the court was sent to the former secretary general's residential address to inform him of the verdict and recommendations.

JOHANNESBURG - While former African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule told Eyewitness News that he found out via the media that he was found guilty of misconduct and was facing possible expulsion, the party said a sheriff of the court was sent to his residential address to inform him of the verdict and recommendations.

Fikile Mbalula, his successor, announced on Wednesday that Magashule was found guilty of misconduct.

The party gave him seven working days to make submissions.

In 2021, the former secretary general "unilaterally suspended" party president Cyril Ramaphosa, and then subsequently refused to apologise to him and the structures of the organisation when ordered to do so.

Magashule said he was in the dark about his fate until he came across media reports on Wednesday.

“As they said, I must respond in seven days. I also hear it from the media, so I will respond. I haven’t received anything.”

However, the ANC’s Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri gave Eyewitness News a detailed timeline of the events leading up to an announcement of the sanctions facing the former secretary general.

It tracked the withdrawal of Mathews Phosa as his legal representative in early May, the National Disciplinary Committee’s (NDC) decision to then make use of a deputy sheriff in Bloemfontein to inform Magashule of his hearing; and once its findings were finalised on 27 May, the committee opted to inform the former official before even updating the current secretariat.

However, it seemed when the sheriff returned to Magashule’s home, the occupants there refused to accept the ANC’s document, with the administrator leaving it pinned on the door.

Mbalula was then updated on Tuesday, followed by his announcement Wednesday.

The former secretary general has just a week to argue against his expulsion.