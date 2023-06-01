'Health Ombud has created millionaires out of Esidimeni', says concerned Makgoba

The outgoing Health Ombudsman said he was concerned the Life Esidimeni tragedy, where the Gauteng Department of Health paid out over R140 million in compensation to some families, was setting a bad precedent for the office.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba said he was worried about the misconception that the office of the Ombud could turn disgruntled patients into overnight millionaires.

Makgoba, who was the country's inaugural Ombud, served his final day in office on Wednesday.

During his seven-year term, Makgoba's office investigated over 10,000 complaints.

The former Health Ombudsman said the 2016 Life Esidimeni tragedy remains among the country's most appalling violations of healthcare standards.

More than 140 mental health patients died of dehydration and hunger after being moved from the Esidimeni facility in Gauteng to ill-equipped NGOs.

In 2017, Makgoba delivered a scathing report about the mishandling of the marathon project.

The Gauteng Department of Health has since paid out over R400 million in compensation to some families.

Makgoba said he was worried about the precedence this set.

"There is a tendency in South Africa where complainants are looking for money. They are not interested in closure of their cases. They are all looking for money because they know that the Health Ombud, except for the lottery, has created a lot of millionaires out of Life Esidimeni."

An inquest is yet to determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the tragedy.