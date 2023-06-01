Health Dept probing travel history of elderly woman who died of cholera

A 73-year-old woman has become the latest person to die from cholera in Mpumalanga, bringing the number of deaths to 25.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department is investigating the travel history of the latest person to die from cholera in Mpumalanga.

Authorities have confirmed that the 73-year-old woman died at a hospital in the province bordering the Pretoria north community of Hammanskraal, where most of the deaths have been recorded.

This brings the death toll from the waterborne disease in the country to 25 so far.

The Health Department said that it was looking into the travel history of the deceased to discover whether the Mpumalanga case may be linked to those in Hammanskraal.

Since cholera hit Hammanskraal nearly three weeks ago, at least 99 people have tested positive for the disease.

Over 50 people were seen at the Jubilee Hospital in the area in the first week presenting with symptoms of stomach flu.

Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said that the area where the latest death was recorded was near Hammanskraal.

"Mamotlhake is just at the border between Gauteng and Mpumalanga, especially around the Hammanskraal area."