Health Dept also testing food supplies in cholera-hit areas

The Health Department said its environmental health practitioners are visiting the affected areas to establish the source of the outbreak.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Health Department continues to search for the source of the cholera outbreak, it's also testing food supplies in the affected areas.

The latest case of the waterborne disease has been recorded in Mpumalanga, with a 73-year-old woman dying as a result.

This brings the death toll in the country to 25 so far.

At least 99 people have tested positive for cholera so far, with most of them from Hammanskraal in the north of Pretoria.

"We are also visiting all these areas to see how they are handling the food in order to see if there is a possibility of contamination," said department spokesperson, Foster Mohale.

At the same time, the Education Department has put in place contingency measures to ensure sufficient water supply for schools in Hammanskraal.

This follows some water shortages at 61 schools as a result of community members collecting drinking water from the schools since the start of the outbreak.