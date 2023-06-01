Govt turns to DBSA to oversee procurement process for Rooiwal upgrades

In a press briefing on Thursday, the Department of Water and Sanitation has estimated that upgrades at the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant will be completed by June 2026.

JOHANNESBURG - In a bid to avoid tender irregularities, government has roped in the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) to oversee the procurement process for the upgrade of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.

The faulty plant is at the centre of the water contamination crisis in the area of Hammanskraal.

In 2019, the Tshwane municipality awarded a R250 million plus tender to three companies for phase one of upgrades to the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.

Four years later, phase one is incomplete while the municipality has taken those companies to court in a bid to recoup the money.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said that until the municipality’s supply chain management processes were improved, it could not be at the forefront of this R4 billion project.

"In that agreement, we also want DBSA's processes to be competitive, to be fair, to be transparent. We must make sure that the money of the people of Tshwane is spent effectively."

The Tshwane municipality, along with national government, is working on a financing plan with the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) for the funding of the Rooiwal plant upgrades.