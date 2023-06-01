Govt still weighing legal options on Putin visit to SA for BRICS Summit - Pandor

CAPE TOWN - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said that government was still weighing up its legal options regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s pending visit to South Africa for the BRICS Summit in August.

Pandor is hosting the foreign affairs ministers of BRICS nations in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon in preparation for that summit.

As a signatory to the Rome Statute, South Africa is facing the conundrum of acting on an arrest warrant issued for Putin by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Pandor said that President Cyril Ramaphosa would have the final word on the matter.

Minister Pandor has affirmed South Africa’s non-aligned stance on matters of war.

She said that government would not be pushed to take sides in Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Pandor has confirmed that all BRICS heads of state had been invited to attend the August summit, including Putin.

"The South African government is currently looking at what the legal options are with respect to this matter, and I have indicated that it’s something the president would be the best person to speak about, once they’ve reached a conclusion."

Pandor said that South Africa wanted to avoid the consequences of taking sides in the Russia-Ukraine war.