Complete upgrades to Rooiwal wastewater plant to cost R4bn - DWS

Director-general in the Department of Water and Sanitation, Dr Sean Philips, said that the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant had not been treating sewage properly.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation says complete upgrades to the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant will cost about R4 billion.

Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Executive Mayor and Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Water and Sanitation are holding a media briefing to update the public on interventions in the Hammanskraal water crisis.



This briefing is a follow-up from last week.

The faulty plant is at the centre of the water contamination crisis in Hammanskraal.

So far, 23 people from the Pretoria north area have died as a result of cholera.

Officials from the department and the Tshwane municipality held a media briefing on Thursday afternoon to outline plans to fix the plant.

"The pollution from the wastewater treatment works is so heavy and has been going on for so long that the water in the dam is so polluted that the Temba after-treatment works is not able to treat the water such that it meets the required standards for drinking water."

Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Executive Mayor, said operational improvements can be done at the Rooiwal plant like reviewing its management.



Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Executive Mayor, said operational improvements can be done at the Rooiwal plant like reviewing its management.

He said an intergovernmental technical committee has been established to find ways to raise the R4 billion required to upgrade Rooiwal.

Philips said that upgrades to the Rooiwal plant will be done over three phases.

He said that the last phase is estimated to be completed by June 2026.

The Development Bank of South Africa has been approached to assist in funding these upgrades.