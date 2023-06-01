Cholera outbreak: Mpumalanga health dept confirms first case after one death

Twenty-five people have died from the waterborne disease, while health officials continue to investigate the source of the cholera outbreak.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health in Mpumalanga has confirmed its first case of cholera in the province, after a woman died in hospital after testing positive.

The 73-year-old patient from Phake was admitted to Mmametlhake Hospital on 26 May, after exhibiting symptoms including diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting.

Although suffering from hypertension in addition to cholera, a test confirmed she was positive.

She died in hospital on 30 May.

Health officials are still attempting to trace the source of the cholera outbreak, which has left the community of Hammanskraal in Tshwane reeling.

Twenty-three people died in the area, and one in the Free State. The latest death brings the total number to 25.

Speculation is rife that poor water quality in Hammanskraal resulted in the outbreak.

The first reported cases date back to January this year, after two sisters contracted the bacterial disease in Malawi.

The first death was reported in Wattville, Benoni, after a 24-year-old man who had no previous travel history was admitted to Tambo Memorial Hospital.

Cholera spreads mainly through contaminated or polluted water. Drinking contaminated water directly or consuming water indirectly through food spreads the disease.

Members of the public are urged to maintain good hand hygiene to prevent possible transmission.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, dehydration, vomiting, and body weakness. Those who experience symptoms must visit their nearest health facility for screening and testing.