Case against driver involved in deadly Mitchells Plain crash postponed

CAPE TOWN - The case against the driver of a bakkie that was involved in a deadly accident in Cape Town this week has been postponed until next week Monday.

He's facing five charges of culpable homicide and one of reckless driving.

This after five children died on Tuesday when the bakkie transporting them to school rolled multiple times and hit a traffic light in Mitchells Plain.

Two injured children were rushed to hospital and one of them is understood to still be in ICU.

It also emerged in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Thursday that Mvuli has a previous rape conviction dating back to 1992.

Mvuli will be back in the same court next week Monday to apply for bail.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said that they were not aware of any other current cases against Mvuli.

"He has indicated that he will apply for bail and as the State, we will oppose bail."

Ntabazalila said that more details around Mvuli's rape case of more than 30 years ago would be revealed at his bail application.