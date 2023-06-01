Cape Town police investigating at least six firearm-related deaths

On Wednesday, two men were shot and killed in Mitchells Plain, while in Manenberg and Surrey Estate, four people were killed in two separate shootings.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the deaths of at least six people as gun violence continues to plague parts of Cape Town.

Gunshots rang out in Mitchells Plain, Manenberg, and the neighbouring community of Surrey Estate on Wednesday.

This was despite the police's latest quarterly crime statistics showing that the Western Cape’s 14,1% reduction in the murder rate was the highest in the country.

There were 872 people that were murdered in the Cape between January and March 2023.

In Mitchells Plain, a two-year-old child was among several gunshot victims. However, the toddler and two other people survived, while two men lost their lives.

Police said the victims were sitting in the yard when they were approached by unknown suspects, who started shooting at them.

In Manenberg and the neighbouring community of Surrey Estate, four men were killed in two separate shootings within the space of just ten minutes.

Meanwhile, provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile in light of Child Protection Week pleaded for children to be protected.

He said it was worrying that most child deaths were because of domestic violence-related incidents, followed by innocent children often being caught in gun crossfire.