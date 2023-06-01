BRICS Summit in August will be held in Johannesburg, says Pandor

This amid reports that the summit could be moved to a country that is not a signatory to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

CAPE TOWN - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has made it clear that the 15th BRICS Summit in August will be held in Johannesburg.

The summit’s precursor meeting of foreign affairs ministers in Cape Town is being overshadowed by how Russian President Vladimir Putin will be treated should he accept his invitation to attend.

But Pandor said that this gathering was focused on providing leadership in a world fractured by geo-political tensions and deteriorating security.

"Our vision of BRICS reflects South Africa’s principled position that we advance in partnership with others - we move forward with the African continent and the global south, and that no one must be left behind."

Pandor said that this meeting would also be looking at opportunities to strengthen and transform global governance systems and ways to collaborate with the G20 bloc.

"We will also explore opportunities for de-risking our BRICS institutions in the current financial landscape and look to bring fairness to global systems toward a world with less poverty, less inequality and more focused on development."