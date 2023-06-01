BRICS nations reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism at CT meeting

BRICS member states are on a mission to create a new world order, where the voices of the developing world are also heard.

CAPE TOWN - BRICS nations are reaffirming their commitment to multilateralism at a meeting of foreign affairs ministers in Cape Town.

The gathering, hosted by International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, is a precursor to the August summit set to be held in Johannesburg amid the political conundrum of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s possible attendance.

The foreign affairs ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are also considering applications from several Asian, Middle-eastern and African countries to join the bloc of developing nations.

BRICS member states are on a mission to create a new world order, where the voices of the developing world are also heard.

Foreign affairs ministers gathered in Cape Town said that the majority of the global south feel their institutions need to be reformed.

India’s minister of external affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: "It is therefore imperative that BRICS members demonstrate sincerity in reforming global decision-making, including that of the UN Security Council."

Brazil’s foreign affairs minister, Mauro Viera, said that BRICS was an indispensable mechanism for building a multi-polar world and this meeting was a political statement in itself.