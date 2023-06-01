ANC's Mbalula blames cholera outbreak on Tshwane’s political instability

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the change in leadership structures in the capital city had evidently brought a halt to key projects needed to provide quality services.

JOHANNESBURG - As government continues to battle the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula blamed the upsurge on Tshwane’s political instability.

In the past two weeks, 24 people have died of bacterial disease in the Pretoria North township.

Mbalula visited the community of Hammanskraal on Thursday.

He said the change in leadership structures in the capital city had evidently brought a halt to key projects needed to provide quality services.

There has been speculation that the cholera outbreak in Tshwane was caused by the metro’s inability to complete water treatment projects.

Mbalula said that if indeed the bacterial disease stemmed from the poor water quality, those in power needed to be called to account.

"The DA has been changing mayors in Tshwane like socks, and that is what affects governance here."

Mbalula has promised Hammanskraal residents that President Cyril Ramaphosa will soon visit the community to address the outbreak.