Amid cholera outbreak, Hammanskraal residents threaten not to vote in elections

The African National Congress (ANC)'s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula met with community members at the Hammanskraal Community Hall on Thursday afternoon to engage them on the cholera outbreak.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Hammanskraal residents said they see no point in casting their votes at next year’s general election, accusing the government of disregarding their basic human rights.

The Pretoria North community has been faced with adversity over the poor water quality in the area.

Hammanskraal has been at the centre of the recent cholera outbreak that has killed at least 25 people in the past two weeks.

While it hasn’t been proved that the recent cholera outbreak stems from water, Hammanskraal residents said the water supplied to them had always been of poor quality.

One resident told Mbalula that he wasn't convinced that his vote would bring him a better life.

"Government doesn't want to improve infrastructure, so I would rather go sit under a tree and not vote."

Another resident expressed the same sentiment.

"We have a serious water problem in Hammanskraal. How do we cope without water?"

In his response, Mbalula said that his party would ensure that the water issues were solved.